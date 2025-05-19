Boxing star Claressa Shields reveals she turned down final PFL fight offer: ‘MMA is done’

Claressa Shields is done with MMA.

Shields, 30, is best known for her boxing accolades. The Flint, Michigan native has held titles in five weight classes, and is considered one of the best female boxers of all time. However, several years ago, she boldly transitioned into MMA.

All three of Shields’ MMA bouts occurred under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. In her first, in 2021, she weathered some early adversity to stop Brittney Elkin in round three. In her next fight, later the same year, she lost a close decision to Abigail Montes. Her final fight occurred last year, after a long hiatus, when she beat Kelsey DeSantis by decision.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show on Monday, Shields revealed she will not compete in MMA again.

She claimed that the PFL offered her the opportunity to fight one more time, but she decided to turn the offer down, and shift her focus back to boxing.

“I was offered one more fight with the PFL and it would have been against a girl who was probably on my level,” she said.

“MMA is done, sweetheart,” she added. “I don’t enough time to train for it. It takes six months, eight months to just get ready to defend takedowns. I got a lot better, I put in time, I got my arm broken twice. It was fun and I enjoyed every fight. I did.’