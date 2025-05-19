Boxing star Claressa Shields reveals she turned down final PFL fight offer: ‘MMA is done’

By BJ Penn Staff - May 19, 2025

Claressa Shields is done with MMA.

Claressa Shields, MMA, PFL

Shields, 30, is best known for her boxing accolades. The Flint, Michigan native has held titles in five weight classes, and is considered one of the best female boxers of all time. However, several years ago, she boldly transitioned into MMA.

All three of Shields’ MMA bouts occurred under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner. In her first, in 2021, she weathered some early adversity to stop Brittney Elkin in round three. In her next fight, later the same year, she lost a close decision to Abigail Montes. Her final fight occurred last year, after a long hiatus, when she beat Kelsey DeSantis by decision.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show on Monday, Shields revealed she will not compete in MMA again.

She claimed that the PFL offered her the opportunity to fight one more time, but she decided to turn the offer down, and shift her focus back to boxing.

“I was offered one more fight with the PFL and it would have been against a girl who was probably on my level,” she said.

“MMA is done, sweetheart,” she added. “I don’t enough time to train for it. It takes six months, eight months to just get ready to defend takedowns. I got a lot better, I put in time, I got my arm broken twice. It was fun and I enjoyed every fight. I did.’

Why is Claressa Shields retiring from MMA?

Claressa Shields revealed that her new relationship factored into her decision to retire from MMA.

“My family never wanted me to do it,” she said. “I did it because I wanted to prove a point and I proved that point.

“I got in my new relationship, and he can’t even handle me boxing. He’s going crazy when I’m fighting, even when I’m dominating. We had a talk and he was like ‘I can not handle MMA.’ He was like ‘can you please not do that anymore.’ I was like ‘Ok.’”

Shields should be proud of the success she had in MMA. Very few boxers have attempted what she did, let alone with any success.

However, she admits she did hope to win a PFL title.

“I did have aspirations to become PFL MMA world champion, and having a fight with Kayla Harrison one day, or Larissa Pacheco,” she said. “I did have those dreams, I did have those aspirations, but just not enough time. I’m great already in boxing. To be that great in MMA, I would need to train at least three, four years consistently.”

Congrats to Claressa Shields on a great MMA career.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Claressa Shields Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Jake Paul Canelo Alvarez

Jake Paul remains confident he would've beaten Canelo Alvarez had they fought: "He's just washed up"

Cole Shelton - May 19, 2025
Tommy Fury, Darren Till
Darren Till

Darren Till won't "beg" for a boxing match against Jake Paul or Tommy Fury

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

Former UFC star Darren Till has given his thoughts on potential boxing matches against the likes of Jake Paul or Tommy Fury.

Darren Till, UFC, boxing
Darren Stewart

HIGHLIGHTS | Darren Till scrapes by fellow UFC veteran in dramatic Misfits Boxing 21 headliner

BJ Penn Staff - May 16, 2025

Former UFC contender Darren Till returned to the boxing ring on Friday, taking on a fellow Octagon veteran Darren Stewart. The two Brits met in the main event of Misfits Boxing 21 in Derby, United Kingdom. Ahead of time, Till promised “violence” in the ring. While he has had a few tepid performances in his career, this one lived up to his promises.

Jake Paul
Oleksandr Usyk

Jake Paul wants to face Oleksandr Usyk in PFL MMA debut

Harry Kettle - May 16, 2025

Jake Paul has shockingly called for a fight against Oleksandr Usyk for his mixed martial arts debut with the PFL.

Jake Paul
UFC

Jake Paul vows to "embarrass" Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and make him "quit"

Cole Shelton - May 15, 2025

Jake Paul is oozing with confidence ahead of his boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 28 in Anaheim, California.

Darren Till, UFC, Misfits Boxing 21

Darren Till vows to 'annihilate' fellow UFC veteran in Friday boxing match

BJ Penn Staff - May 15, 2025
Holly Holm
Holly Holm

Former UFC champ Holly Holm to return to boxing ring on Jake Paul undercard

BJ Penn Staff - May 14, 2025

Former UFC champ Holly Holm is headed back to the boxing ring, with a little help from Jake Paul.

Patchy Mix
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL and bantamweight champion Patchy Mix "mutually agree" to part ways

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2025

The PFL announced they have parted ways with bantamweight champion Patchy Mix.

Jon Jones, Anthony Joshua, Vitor Belfort, UFC
Jon Jones

UFC legend dreams of booking Jon Jones vs. Anthony Joshua fight in new hybrid sport

BJ Penn Staff - May 13, 2025

UFC legend Vitor Belfort has some big dreams for his life after fighting.

Jack Della Maddalena, UFC, MMA, UFC 315, Floyd Mayweather
Floyd Mayweather

Jack Della Maddalena plans to channel Floyd Mayweather in UFC 315 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 9, 2025

Australian knockout puncher Jack Della Maddalena will get his first crack at a world title when he takes on welterweight champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 this Saturday.