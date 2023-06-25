Eddie Hearn reacts to Canelo Alvarez leaving Matchroom Boxing for PBC: “We were asked to make the Bivol fight that wasn’t possible”
Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn has spoken on losing Canelo Alvarez to Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).
Hearn had been promoting most of Canelo’s recent outings. Canelo fought under Eddie Hearn’s banner in six of his last seven outings. While Hearn seemingly enjoyed his time working with the Mexican star, it was time for a change. Canelo has signed a multifight deal with PBC, where he can fight the likes of Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez.
Eddie Hearn Responds To Canelo Departure
Speaking with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn explained the situation. He even expressed his belief that he’ll work with Canelo again some day (h/t BoxingScene.com).
“I think it’s a good move for him. Now we have to look at that huge pot of money for Canelo fights and bring big fights to DAZN. 2022 was Matchroom’s year, 2023 right now is PBC’s year. We wanna win,” Hearn told Boxing Social.
“Look we always want to promote Canelo Alvarez. We never made him an offer and we didn’t have a fight for him for September. We were asked to make the Bivol fight that wasn’t possible.
“I don’t know the details [of the new deal], whether it’s two fight, is it three fight? But he’s got to make his move. I spoke to him last night, I wished him all the best. We’ve done [six] of his last [seven] fights, it’s been an amazing run. I’m sure we’ll work together again but now, he has to make his move.”
Reports have been swirling claiming that Canelo will likely fight WBC middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo next. The bout would be for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight gold. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported that the bout could take place on September 16 for Mexican Independence Day.
