Eddie Hearn reacts to Canelo Alvarez leaving Matchroom Boxing for PBC: “We were asked to make the Bivol fight that wasn’t possible”

Eddie Hearn Responds To Canelo Departure

Speaking with Boxing Social, Eddie Hearn explained the situation. He even expressed his belief that he’ll work with Canelo again some day (h/t BoxingScene.com).

“I think it’s a good move for him. Now we have to look at that huge pot of money for Canelo fights and bring big fights to DAZN. 2022 was Matchroom’s year, 2023 right now is PBC’s year. We wanna win,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“Look we always want to promote Canelo Alvarez. We never made him an offer and we didn’t have a fight for him for September. We were asked to make the Bivol fight that wasn’t possible.

“I don’t know the details [of the new deal], whether it’s two fight, is it three fight? But he’s got to make his move. I spoke to him last night, I wished him all the best. We’ve done [six] of his last [seven] fights, it’s been an amazing run. I’m sure we’ll work together again but now, he has to make his move.”

Reports have been swirling claiming that Canelo will likely fight WBC middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo next. The bout would be for Alvarez’s undisputed super middleweight gold. ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported that the bout could take place on September 16 for Mexican Independence Day.