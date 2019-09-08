Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses what’s next following UFC 242 win

Khabib Nurmagomedov kept his undefeated record intact at tonight’s UFC 242 event, defeating Dustin Poirier by third round submission.

‘The Eagle’ utilized his strong wrestling skills to score numerous takedowns, which he used to batter ‘The Diamond’ with ground and pound.

Khabib would put an end to Poirier’s hopes of becoming an undisputed champion in round three when he locked up a fight-ending rear-naked choke.

In his post fight interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov had nothing but praise for the now-former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

“Why I wear this t-shirt? Because I know Dustin do a lot of charity stuff. Guys make sure, I’m going to sell this t-shirt. All of this money I’m going to send to Dustin Poirier.” said Khabib Nurmagomedov. “This is what I want, you know. Why we have so much respect between us before the fight? Then my last fight, with this bullsh*t guy, I have a lot of crazy stuff. But, I want to forget everything. We show really what is this MMA. MMA number one thing is respect. When you come to gym, first thing your coach and everybody trains you, you have to respect him, you to respect teammates, coaches and you to keep clean your gym. Everything is about respect. MMA is not about trash talk. You know this is what we show. Dustin Poirier is great.”

As for what will come next for Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC President Dana White confirmed that Tony Ferguson is next in line for the reigning lightweight champ. However, White added that if for some reason a fight with ‘El Cucuy’ fell through, a rematch between Khabib and Conor McGregor “would make sense”.

McGregor would later take to Twitter where he challenged Khabib to a rematch in Moscow!

Khabib Nurmagomedov discussed what could be next during a post-fight interview with Jon Anik.

Anik hilariously suggested to Khabib that he did not want to go to his cremation chamber without seeing him fight Tony Ferguson.

“UFC make decision,” Khabib replied. “I think yes, (Tony) deserve this. It’s going to be a good fight.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov continued:

“You know it’s like, when you’re champion, undefeated, undisputed, even when you’re 28-0. You know it’s like 12-0 in UFC. People are (still) going to talk about ok this guy. Even if I beat Tony Ferguson. After Tony Ferguson they’re going to be like some guy. Tehy’re going to promote him. He’s the guy that is going to beat him. Then, he is the guy that is going to beat him. This is a game you know. Right now, I know Tony is not, after Tony it is not finished nothing.

