Canelo Alvarez reveals fighting future after losing undisputed title to Terence Crawford

Canelo Alvarez fell short against Terence Crawford in their super fight, but will his in-ring career continue?

Alvarez arrived at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday as the undisputed super middleweight champion of boxing. He hadn’t suffered a defeat since May 2022 when he dropped a unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol . Crawford entered the fight with an undefeated record and two undisputed distinctions on his resume.

Ultimately, “Bud” fought the exact fight he envisioned. While Alvarez tried cracking the code of Crawford, he was denied more often than not. Crawford defeated Alvarez via unanimous decision to further cement his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

In the aftermath of his defeat to Crawford, the Mexican star told reporters that Crawford deserves the praise he’s been getting. He also explained what went wrong for him in the fight.

“We knew Crawford is a great fighter and I did what I’m supposed to do,” Alvarez said. “I tried for every way and I trained really hard. He deserves all the credit. I tried my best tonight and I just could not figure out the style.”

When asked what he struggled with against Crawford, Alvarez kept his response short and direct.

“Everything,” Alvarez said. “He have everything.”

Canelo Alvarez Will Keep Fighting

Alvarez certainly doesn’t have much to prove in the fight game, but that doesn’t mean he has to hang up his gloves right now. The 35-year-old legend confirmed that he will keep fighting.

“It is what it is,” Alvarez said. “You need to take a loss and accept everything, but I’m going to continue.”

It’ll be interesting to see what options are on the table for Alvarez when he decides to step back in the ring. As for Crawford, he’s mulling over whether or not to end his prizefighting run after scoring the biggest win of his pro boxing career.