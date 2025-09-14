Terence Crawford defeats Canelo Alvarez

By Chris Taylor - September 13, 2025
Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Boxing, Result

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will collide for the undisputed super middleweight title tonight at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (63-2-2) most previously competed back in May of this year, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over William Scull to capture the IBF super middleweight title. Prior to that, Canelo had defeated fellow countrymen Edgar Berlanga, also by decision.

Meanwhile, Terence Crawford (41-0) will be looking to make history tonight in Sin City. ‘Bud‘ can become the first fighter in boxing history to earn undisputed status in three weight divisions with a win over Canelo Alvarez this evening. Crawford most previously competed 13 months ago, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Israil Madrimov to claim the WBA and WBO interim light middleweight titles.

Round one of this blockbuster super-fight begins and Canelo Alvarez gets off some good hooks to the body. ‘Bud’ looks sturdy but didn’t get much offense.

Round two and Canelo gets right back to working on the body. These are some heavy shots to the ribs and arms of Terence Crawford. ‘Bud’ looks to establish his jab from range. He lands. A nice combination now. Crawford with a strong finish.

Round three and Terence Crawford is currently the sharper fighter. Not a ton of offense from either man, but a pretty easy round to score in favor of ‘Bud’.

Round four saw Crawford get off to a quick start, but it was Canelo with a big right to the body to finish out the round strong. Very close round to score.

Round five and Canelo Alvarez is able to gain back some momentum. Definitely his best round since the opening frame. Let’s see if he can continue this in the sixth.

Round six saw a big response from Terence Crawford. He got his jab going and appears to be having the time of his life in the ring this evening.

Round seven and eight were both close rounds but it feels as if Crawford is just slightly ahead here. Canelo is only throwing one punch at a time for the most part. Big rounds ahead.

Round nine was another close round, but again it seems like Terence Crawford is just a little bit sharper tonight. I would give ‘Bud’ the round and assume he’s slightly ahead on the scorecards through nine.

Round ten was another closely contested couple of minutes. Canelo Alvarez was a little more aggressive and I would give him the round, but it was another close one. Good shots by both men in the pocket.

Round eleven saw Terence Crawford at his very best. Canelo is looking frustrated and may need a knockout to have any chance of winning now.

The twelfth and final round was more of the same. An absolute masterclass from Crawford this evening in Las Vegas. A salute to ‘Bud’.

Official Result: Terence Crawford def. Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 x2)

Who would you like to see Crawford fight next following his decision victory over Canelo this evening in Las Vegas?

