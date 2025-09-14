Terence Crawford gives reporters colorful gesture after proving doubters wrong in win over Canelo Alvarez

Terence Crawford kept some receipts.

Crawford had quite the chip on his shoulder going into his undisputed title fight against Canelo Alvarez. The undefeated “Bud” proved to the world what he knew all along when he obliterated Errol Spence Jr. to become the unified champion at welterweight. When word broke that Crawford would be fighting Alvarez at 168 pounds, some questioned if he could find the same success in a far bigger weight class.

As it turns out, Crawford was quite comfortable plying his craft at super middleweight. “Bud” did what he promised and outboxed Alvarez on his way to a unanimous decision victory and even more hardware on his mantle.

During the post-fight press conference, Crawford wasn’t shy in letting media members know how he feels about being doubted leading up to his victory over Alvarez.

“To be honest, when I set my sights on doing something and I know what I’m capable of, it’s not a surprise to me,” Crawford said. “It’s a surprise to y’all because y’all didn’t believe me. For me, I knew I could do it and I believed I could do it. I just needed the opportunity.”

Crawford didn’t forget about those who were questioning his resume even when he delivered a one-sided thrashing to Spence. He questioned what the naysayers will come up with next.

“It means a lot to me because anybody could a nobody like I said. That’s all they say, I’ve been fighting these nobodies. So, what can they say now?”

If Crawford retires, he’ll go down as one of the greatest boxers of the modern era. “Bud” has an unbeaten record of 42-0 and has captured undisputed gold in three weight classes. When speaking to Max Kellerman during his post-fight interview, Crawford didn’t commit to his next move, as he wants to discuss the matter with his family and his team.