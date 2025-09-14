Boxing world mourns unexpected death of British warrior Ricky Hatton

A legend in the world of British boxing, Ricky Hatton, has passed away.

Hatton’s death was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police, per several outlets. Police do not consider the International Boxing Hall of Famer’s passing to be suspicious. Hatton was 46 years old.

The death of Hatton has stunned many in the fight game, as he was scheduled to make his return to the ring. Hatton was expected to go one-on-one with Eisa Al Dah in Dubai on Dec. 2.

The boxing community has weighed in with tributes to “Hitman” Hatton. Former junior welterweight champion Amir Khan posted a lengthy statement on X.

“Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton.

As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible. To everyone reading this: if you’re hurting or struggling, you are not alone. Talk. Reach out. Because we need more light, more compassion, more understanding.

Rest well, Ricky. You’ll always have your place in the ring of our memories.”

Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, also shared some words in honor of the late boxing icon.

“I am saddened by the tragic news of Ricky Hatton‘s passing at the young age of 46. He was a great fighter and a legend in British boxing.”

Jake Paul caught wind of the sudden news and he gave Hatton his flowers for what he was able to accomplish.

“Rest in peace to Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton. Boxing lost a great one way too young, one the greatest British fighters of all time.”

Chris Eubank Jr. paid his respect to Hatton in the following X post.

“Rest in Peace Mr Ricky Hatton. We salute you.”

Hatton won his first major world title back in 2005 with his legendary performance against Kostya Tszyu. “Hitman” captured the IBF and The Ring junior welterweight titles. He added the WBA gold to his mantle soon after.

Hatton shared the ring with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. He suffered knockout losses in both bouts and retired following a knockout defeat to Vyacheslav Senchenko back in Nov. 2012.