Jon Anik responds to accusations of biased commentary against Cris Cyborg

Jon Anik has issued a statement following fan criticism of biased commentary in the UFC 240 co-main event between Cris Cyborg and Felicia Spencer.

In what was likely the final fight of her UFC career, Cris Cyborg defeated Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision. While it was a gutsy performance from the Canadian, there was no doubt that the Brazilian legend had done enough to get the judges decision.

With that said, many fans did not feel the UFC commentary team did a fair job in calling the fight. It was perceived by many that Jon Anik, and more specifically Joe Rogan, were not giving enough credit to Cris Cyborg.

Following the backlash, Jon Anik took to his personal Instagram page where he issued the following statement on the accusations.

“I have heard the criticism about the commentary in the Cris Cyborg-Felicia Spencer fight and felt the need to address it publicly, as we consider all feedback seriously,” Anik said. “In this instance, I would respectfully disagree with those who suggest there was any bias or lack of objectivity. We repeatedly gave Cyborg credit or her striking and execution. I even suggested she deserved at 10-8 margin in round 3.

“That said, a big part of the narrative in the fight was Spencer. Sure she lost all three rounds but she deserved credit for her ability to absorb punishment and keep pressing forward, her ability to rise to the occasion in just her 8th pro fight against an all-time great like Cyborg. Many fighters would have crumbled under that Cyborg pressure and she did not. Thus, she was given credit on the broadcast.”

Jon Anik continued:

“But the notion that there is some promotional initiative to push one fighter over another is patently false and absurd. I have called 140+ shows for the UFC. Never once have I been given a directive like this.

“Personally, I have always had a great relationship with Cyborg and I hope Cris will read this and understand it is said with 100-percent veracity. I am hopefully she will re-sign with the UFC and get the rematch with Amanda Nunes.”

Earlier today UFC President Dana White announced he was out of the ‘Cyborg business’ and releasing the former featherweight champion.

