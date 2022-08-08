KSI and Jake Paul verbally agree to Wembley Stadium showdown in 2023: “Let’s run it b*tch”

YouTuber-turned-boxers KSI and Jake Paul are set to face off next year on a huge stage.

‘The Problem Child’ was set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. this month on Showtime pay-per-view. However, one week before the event, the fight was canceled. Both men have since blamed the other for the fight’s cancelation.

Since that cancelation, the 25-year-old has targeted a fight with ‘The Nightmare’. KSI was set to face Paul-promoted fighter Alex Wassabi later this month at the O2 Arena in the U.K. However, that fight too was canceled, after the latter suffered a concussion.

Since both their fights were canceled, Jake Paul called for a fight with the Brit later this month. However, the latter was quickly booked for a matchup with former professional soccer player, turned rapper, Swarms. The fight booking was promptly laughed off by Paul.

While fans might be disappointed that the fight isn’t happening this month, it seems to be on the books for next year. Taking to Twitter, KSI called for a 2023 showdown with his longtime rival. To top it off, he suggested the fight take place at Wembley Stadium.

The American agreed to the fight on the condition that the Watford-native say he’s better than him. The latter was undeterred, and said it, along with a caption that the matchup was on.

I’m gonna send you a contract. We fight next year. Wembley Stadium. Winner of the fight takes all. 100% of the purse will be on the line. Put your money where your mouth is and let’s finally end this. Will you accept?@jakepaul — ksi (@KSI) August 8, 2022

Good morning guy “fighting” rapper with t-shirt on. Your hometown & winner takes all. 1000% I accept, but one condition… You have to reply and admit that as of TODAY when it comes to boxing I am betr https://t.co/UczxNAnmHv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 8, 2022

As of today in boxing you’re better. Let’s run it bitch. https://t.co/EeMmKs1TAJ — ksi (@KSI) August 8, 2022

Who do you got? KSI or Jake Paul? Sound off in the comment section below!