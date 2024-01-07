Boxing referee Tony Weeks under fire (again) for head-scratching stoppage in Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson fight

By Fernando Quiles - January 7, 2024

Tony Weeks was once a renowned referee in the world of boxing, but following two recent blunders many have been calling for him to retire.

Tony Weeks Boxing Referee Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Fredrick Lawson

Weeks was on duty for the significant return of an emerging young boxer. Vergil Ortiz Jr. had been out of action since August 2022. The promising undefeated fighter dealt with nasty COVID-19 bouts, as well as rhabdomyolysis, which led to his inactivity. Ortiz didn’t get much time to reacclimate himself to actual competition when he faced Fredrick Lawson on January 6, and while his handiwork played a role, it was Weeks who expedited the process, and most believe he had no business stopping the fight when he did.

RELATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU RELEASES FIRST STATEMENT AFTER BOOKING ANTHONY JOSHUA BOXING MATCH

Tony Weeks Slammed For Yet Another Egregious Stoppage

Ortiz was pushing the pace in his bout with Lawson, as most expected. He had his opponent backing against the ropes, but Lawson was blocking, ducking, and looking to see if he could land something that would put a halt to Ortiz’s pressure. Weeks saw things quite differently, as he felt Ortiz was doing enough to warrant a stoppage.

Take a look at the fight ending:

What are we doing here?

This isn’t even the first time within the span of a year where Weeks has found himself at the center of controversy. He also had a real doozy officiating a title fight between Rolly Romero and Ismael Barroso back in May 2023. Barroso had dropped Rolly in the fight and was winning on all three judges’ scorecards before Weeks decided to stop the fight in the middle of an exchange in round nine, awarding Rolly the egregious TKO win.

Here’s how that stoppage looked:

Boxing fans and pundits are getting tired of Tony Weeks, and they have spoken out. It’s clear what the general consensus is on how this should be handled.

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News

Related

Francis Ngannou

Pro fighters react after Francis Ngannou books boxing match with Anthony Joshua

Chris Taylor - January 6, 2024
Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Opening odds released for Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2024

The opening odds have been released for the boxing fight between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou releases first statement after booking Anthony Joshua boxing match

Josh Evanoff - January 5, 2024

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is ready for his upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Francis Ngannou vs. Anthony Joshua boxing match reportedly a "done deal"

Cole Shelton - January 5, 2024

Francis Ngannou has his second pro boxing fight set.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Jake Paul reportedly enters talks with boxer who fights 45 pounds lighter than him: "Anytime anyplace"

Josh Evanoff - January 3, 2024

Jake Paul is reportedly in talks to face Neeraj Goyat in his next boxing match in March.

Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather

RIZIN announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2 for 2024

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2024
Jake Paul, Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz
Jake Paul

Jake Paul alleges Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz is on after 'Gamebred' makes return announcement

Josh Evanoff - January 2, 2024

According to Jake Paul, a boxing match with Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz is on the books for 2024.

Francis Ngannou Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Eddie Hearn names Francis Ngannou as 1 of 3 possible opponents for Anthony Joshua’s next fight

Susan Cox - January 2, 2024

Eddie Hearn has named Francis Ngannou as 1 of 3 possible opponents for Anthony Joshua’s next fight.

Mike Tyson Tyson Fury
Mike Tyson

Teddy Atlas questions the legitimacy of Mike Tyson being viewed as an all time great: “I don’t know if he was ever great”

Harry Kettle - December 28, 2023

Teddy Atlas has given his thoughts on boxing legend Mike Tyson’s status as one of the all-time greats.

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Deontay Wilder vows to meet Anthony Joshua despite upset loss: "The fight still can go on"

Josh Evanoff - December 27, 2023

Former heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder still wants to face Anthony Joshua.