Francis Ngannou releases first statement after booking Anthony Joshua boxing match

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou is ready for his upcoming boxing match with Anthony Joshua.

‘AJ’ has been looking for an opponent after his long-awaited boxing match with Deontay Wilder was blown up last month. Both men competed in the high-profile DAZN event titled ‘Day of Reckoning’. In the main event, Anthony Joshua scored a knockout win over Otto Wallin, while Wilder suffered a loss to Joseph Parker in the co-main.

Due to the upset defeat, their planned March date in Saudi Arabia was canceled. Following the event, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn confirmed plans to look at different opponents. Quickly, reports emerged that Francis Ngannou was one of those potential foes. Also in the running were reportedly Zhilei Zhang and Filip Hrgovic.

Earlier today, Ariel Helwani announced that Matchroom decided to go with Francis Ngannou. In March, the PFL heavyweight contender is expected to face Anthony Joshua in a ten-round bout. As of now, there are limited details about the contest, beyond the fact that it will happen in Saudi Arabia.

Nonetheless, Francis Ngannou has taken to social media just minutes after the announcement. On X, the former UFC heavyweight champion stated that 2024 was going to be a massive year for him. Given the recent announcement involving Anthony Joshua, we’re inclined to agree with him.

Francis Ngannou releases brief statement after booking Anthony Joshua boxing match

“Making big moves in the new year,” Francis Ngannou wrote on X earlier today in a post made minutes after the announcement of his boxing match with Anthony Joshua. “2024 is going to be [fire].”

For Francis Ngannou, his boxing match with Anthony Joshua will be the second of his career. In October, he famously faced Tyson Fury in a massive heavyweight clash. Despite entering as a massive underdog, he dropped ‘The Gypsy King’ and nearly pulled off the upset.

Instead, Fury emerged with a split-decision victory. Now just a few months removed from that contest, Francis Ngannou will look to secure his first boxing victory against Anthony Joshua. While ‘The Predator’ is entering the contest on a 0-1 record, ‘AJ’ heads into the matchup with a wave of momentum.

Beyond his recent stoppage, win over ‘All In’, Anthony Joshua is riding a three-fight winning streak. Last year, he notched a unanimous decision victory over Jermaine Franklin. He also secured a devastating knockout victory over Robert Helenius in August, with ‘The Nordic Nightmare’ taking the fight on short notice.

Nonetheless, the fight between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua will be a massive one. While fans missed out on a long-awaited bout involving the Brit and Deontay Wilder, they’ll instead get this incredible heavyweight clash.

What do you make of this news? Who do you have in this heavyweight boxing matchup slated for March? Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou or Anthony Joshua?