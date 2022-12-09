Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces end of retirement to challenge Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr.

Manny Pacquiao is out of retirement and has some big names in mind.

‘PacMan’ has been out of action since a showdown with Yordenis Ugas last August. The bout was a short-notice one for the Cuban. Pacquiao was previously slated to face Errol Spence Jr., but he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Last August, the boxing legend came up short by unanimous decision. Following the defeat, Pacquiao announced his intentions to retire. Not too long after, the 43-year-old revealed his plans to run for president of the Philippines. The longtime senator wound up garnering just 6.81% of the national vote in May, coming in third place.

Currently, Manny Pacquiao is set to face DK Yoo this weekend in an exhibition matchup. However, in a recent interview with FightHype, the former champion revealed he’s eager to get out of retirement. Along with that, he has a couple of names in mind.

Ideally, the boxing legend would face Terence Crawford, or Errol Spence Jr. next. Both men are at the top of 147 pounds, and Pacquiao would like to face either one in his comeback fight.

“I’m eager to fight with them because, I want to test them, see if they’re really a champion,” stated Pacquaio to FightHype. “I’ve been fighting a lot of boxers at 147, 140, 135, I’ve been fighting all of the greatest boxers in the world. So, I want to test them.”

He continued, “Yeah [I’m surprised Crawford and Spence Jr. haven’t fought yet], I don’t know the reason. But, I’m still here. Even though I was retired for more than a year, I keep on working and playing basketball, workout almost every day.”

In the event that Manny Pacquiao exits his retirement, it’ll be the second time he’s done so. Following a decision win over Timothy Bradley in their 2016 trilogy, the former champion retired. He wound up un-retiring later that year.

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited by this news? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!