UFC 282: ‘Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev’ Weigh-in Results

The UFC returns to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC 282.

In the main event of UFC 282, the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs as Jan Blachowicz takes on Magomed Ankalaev. Originally, Jiri Prochazka was supposed to defend his belt against Glover Teixeira but after Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury he vacated the belt.

Blachowicz enters the title fight coming off a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic to return to the win column. Prior to that, he was submitted by Glover Teixeira to lose his belt after defending it once against Israel Adesanya. Ankalaev, meanwhile, is 9-1 in the UFC and on a nine-fight win streak.

The co-main event of UFC 282, sees Paddy Pimblett make his pay-per-view debut against Jared Gordon. Pimblett is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC with three finishes while Gordon is coming off a decision win over Leonardo Santos.

Also on the card is the return of Darren Till who is set to face Dricus Du Plessis on the main card. Opening up the pay-per-view is a battle of undefeated fighters as Bryce Mitchell takes on Ilia Toupria.

Ahead of UFC 282, 26 fighters hit the scale and one fighter missed weight:

UFC 282 weigh-ins:

Main Card

Jan Blachowicz (204.5) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (205) – for vacant light heavyweight title

Jared Gordon (155.5) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)

Alex Morono (179.5) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (179.5) – 180-pound catchweight

Dricus Du Plessis (185) vs. Darren Till (184.5)

Bryce Mitchell (146) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

Prelims

Early Prelims

Alexander Hernandez (145.5) vs. Billy Quarantillo (146) TJ Brown (145.5) vs. Erik Silva (146) Daniel da Silva (129)* vs. Vinicius Salvador (126) Steven Koslow (136) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)



*da Silva missed weight by three pounds.

Will you be watching UFC 282 on Saturday night? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!