Patricio Pitbull slams Illinois commission, scolds Bellator after brother Patricky is forced to wait over 5 hours for medical attention (Photo)

Bellator Featherweight Champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire is none too pleased with the Illinois athletic commission and Bellator.

Freire’s brother, Patricky, put the Bellator Lightweight Championship on the line against Usman Nurmagomedov inside Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The title fight served as the co-main event of Bellator 288. Nurmagomedov had a dominant showing and swept the scorecards for a unanimous decision victory. He’s now the new Bellator Lightweight Champion.

Patricio Pitbull Goes Off

After the fight, Patricio took to his Twitter account and made it clear he isn’t happy with how his brother’s post-fight medical needs were handled. Patricio “Pitbull” alleged that his brother didn’t get medical attention for over five hours after the Nurmagomedov fight.

Illinois Commission don't serve for shit! Not a single doctor on site to stich my brother. We were sent to a hospital, treated like shit for more than 5 hours and still waiting! @bellatormma needs to have a medical team ready to do that on the events. Not the first time! pic.twitter.com/lOJNL6kz17 — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) November 19, 2022

“Illinois Commission don’t serve for shit! Not a single doctor on site to stich my brother. We were sent to a hospital, treated like shit for more than 5 hours and still waiting! Bellator needs to have a medical team ready to do that on the events. Not the first time!”

The good news is that Patricky seems to be in good spirits, as he issued a statement on his loss to Nurmagomedov the following day. He vowed to win back the Bellator Lightweight Championship someday. He said he felt he wasn’t himself during the bout with Nurmagomedov, and he was never able to get into gear.

Patricky’s pro MMA record falls to 24-11. He has now gone 1-3 in his last four outings. Patricky’s Bellator Lightweight Championship run ends without a successful title defense.