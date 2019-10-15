PHOTO: Andy Ruiz reveals incredible weight loss

Andy Ruiz Jr showed off his significant weight loss on Instagram, this as he prepares to rematch Anthony Joshua.

In June 2019, the boxer achieved a shocking victory over Anthony Joshua. He knocked out the former undefeated champion in the seventh round and claimed the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles in the process.

The Mexican kingpin came into the fight on late notice and weighed 268 pounds. Now that he has time to prepare, Andy Ruiz Jr has been shedding the pounds to bolster his chances of winning for a second time. During an interview with Sporting News, he discussed his target weight,

“That’s the goal right now to be at 255, 257,

“I want to get a little bit down where I’m comfortable. At that weight, when I fought at 267, I was a little heavier but I did that on purpose because I wanted to be strong.”

Andy Ruiz Jr wants to achieve the perfect balance of losing weight for maximum efficiency but keeping muscle mass for maximum power. He believes the fight will be anything but easy and is putting in the hours at the gym to ensure he is fully prepared.

“I have a lot of respect for Anthony, outside the ring he is a very good man,” he said during an interview with ESPN Deportes.

“But inside [the ring] there are no friends, there is no respect or anything.

“It will not be an easy fight. I think it will be a hard fight, but nothing is easy in life, so we are training very hard. We will be prepared for whatever he brings.

“I will arrive in better condition…. lighter, faster and more powerful. They will believe that in December they will win.

“People will always talk like this, but I have faith that we’re going to win and shut up more mouths.”

The boxers will rematch on December 7th in Saudi Arabia. Were you taken back by Andy Ruiz Jr’s dramatic weight loss? Let us know in the comments below!