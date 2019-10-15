Khabib Nurmagomedov believes he has two years left before retirement: ‘You have to know when you need to stop’

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says that he plans on fighting for two more years before retiring from mixed martial arts.

Speaking to Arab News, “The Eagle” was asked how long he plans on fighting for. Although he just turned 31, Nurmagomedov admits that he is already thinking about life after fighting. He says his goal now to continue to build his legacy before retiring in two years.

“I think a couple years. Two or three years, maximum three. I think maybe two years is my opinion,” Nurmagomedov said.

“Because I don’t want to fight all my life, because I know it’s very hard, and I know a lot of new hungry guys are coming, and I know to always be undefeated, undisputed, this is not almost impossible, I think it’s impossible. Because you can watch in history, like soccer, boxing, MMA, everywhere, one day you’re going to lose. You have to know when you need to stop. I think maybe two years.”

Right now, Nurmagomedov is perfect through 28 professional fights. He says that he plans on fighting five or six times before his retirement, although is immediate goal is to go a perfect 30-0.

“I am focusing on this, before I never thought about this, but right now I’m thinking I’m almost there,” Nurmagomedov said. “28-0 and in the next couple years I’m going to compete because I just became 31-years old, that is not too much for this sport, but for sure I think I’m going to finish, 33 or 34 fights it’s gonna be done.

“But right now I have a couple years to compete. I want to compete with the toughest challengers in the world. Like whatever opponent they give me, I will fight and I’m going to improve my legacy and improve myself. I really want to compete with the best fighters in the world.”

That could include a matchup against the legend Georges St. Pierre, but for now Nurmagomedov confirmed in the interview that he intends to fight top-ranked lightweight contender Tony Ferguson next.

With only a few years left in MMA, enjoy “The Eagle” while he lasts.