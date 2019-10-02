Andy Ruiz Jr. believes Anthony Joshua should ‘take a break’ with second loss

Andy Ruiz Jr is preparing to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch, after beating the UK fighter in June. The Mexican champ shocked viewers when he beat the formerly undefeated unified WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion via stoppage.

Anthony Joshua has been putting the time in to train, but Ruiz believes his opponent will be taking time out if he loses again.

“I think he should take a little break if I beat him,” Ruiz told Sky Sports. “Let him recuperate, but one or two losses are not going to make a difference.

“He’s still a warrior, he’s still a great fighter, and I’m sure he’ll bounce back.”

If Joshua loses to Ruiz for a second time, it will be a major step back in his career and potential matchups against the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will seemingly slip away.

According to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, the outcome of this Ruiz-Joshua rematch will also determine Wilder’s future.

“I don’t see how the February fight with Fury can happen,” said Eddie Hearn. “To be honest with you, I think the whole world is looking at Joshua-Ruiz, and I don’t think anything will happen until that fight takes place, because you’ve got Joshua, Ruiz who’s with the PBC and Al Haymon — so is Deontay Wilder.

“If Ruiz beats Joshua, they’ll be looking to make that fight, an undisputed fight, but obviously if Joshua wins, that throws everything out and who can rule out Joshua against Tyson Fury at Wembley next summer.”

Despite being their rivalry, Ruiz and Joshua have shown great respect for one another. Joshua praised Ruiz as a deserving champ, and Ruiz reciprocated.

“It means a lot,” said Ruiz after Joshua praised him. “He said that because I defeated him.

“He was the greatest heavyweight champion of the world. He had all the belts and now I do, so it’s a big blessing to be in this position.”

The Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua rematch is scheduled for December 7th in Saudi Arabia. Who do you think will take the victory?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/2/2019.