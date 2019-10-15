Colby Covington trashes Lebron James for recent remarks

Colby Covington has chimed in on Twitter in response to the NBA-China saga. The 31-year old took aim at Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James for his recent comments on the situation.

In a deleted tweet, manager of the Houston Rockets, Daryl Morey, said he supported pro-democracy protests in China. As China is a communist country, Morey’s comments spawned a ton of backlash and he ultimately was forced to issue an apology.

Most recently, NBA superstar LeBron James gave his take on Morey’s comments, where he suggested that the Houston Rockets General Manager was not educated on the situation.

James said Morey was “misinformed” during a press conference at a pre-game interview in Los Angeles on Monday.

“I don’t want to get into a word or sentence feud with Daryl Morey. But I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.”

“We do all have freedom of speech, but at times there are ramifications for the negative that can happen when you’re not thinking about others and you’re only thinking about yourself,” he said (transcript via The BBC).

Lakers’ LeBron James on NBA’s China controversy: “I don’t want to get into a … feud with Daryl Morey but I believe he wasn’t educated on the situation at hand and he spoke.” pic.twitter.com/KKrMNU0dKR — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 15, 2019

James’ comments angered pro-democratic activists and recieved a great deal of backlash online. Last week, Hong Kong protesters gathered outside to chant support for Morey’s Twitter comments and insult the basketball player.

LeBron James posted about the situation on Twitter. He tried to clarify that he was discussing the ramifications instead of the actual substance of Morey’s original comment.

Let me clear up the confusion. I do not believe there was any consideration for the consequences and ramifications of the tweet. I’m not discussing the substance. Others can talk About that. — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 15, 2019

“LeBron James please enlighten us with your high school education about what kind of “consequences and ramifications” come from FREEDOM junior!? 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸” – Colby Covinvgton

The Los Angeles Lakers’ player also rattled the cage of many Americans including UFC welterweight fighter, Colby Covington. The All-American patriot and avid Trump supporter frequently shares his thoughts on political and social issues. He called out the basketball player and highlighted the importance of freedom of speech.

.@KingJames please enlighten us with your high school education about what kind of “consequences and ramifications” come from FREEDOM junior!? 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 https://t.co/5U5nwo4XVf — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) October 15, 2019

The NBA has a huge Chinese following and has struggled to adapt to the outrage. As a consequence, some Chinese partnerships including broadcast and sponsorship deals are suspended.

