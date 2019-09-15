Tyson Fury reacts to points win over Otto Wallin

Tyson Fury maintained his undefeated record by beating Otto Wallin to a points win on Saturday evening.

The Boxers collided at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas. Tyson Fury was the superior boxer, but damage inflicted on his face significantly impacted his fight performance. Fury received a gaping cut to his right eye at the hands of his Swedish opponent but fought through valiantly. Wallin’s punch in the third round drew blood which noticeably distracted Fury. However, with blood running down his face, Fury powered on and delivered some destructive shots. Fury was forced to go to the hospital after the fight and miss the post-fight press conference.

The British fighter had to push forward to prevent another rerun of fellow British boxer, Anthony Joshua, who was knocked at by Andy Ruiz Jr earlier this year. Tyson Fury reacted to his victory and discussed his eye injury.

“It was a great fight,” said Tyson Fury after the fight (transcript via the BBC).

“I got caught on the eye and that changed the fight. For the majority, I could not see out of the eye, then there was a clash of heads and I got cut again.”

Fury managed to lean some cleaner punches in the later rounds whilst Otto Wallin began to tire. However, both fighters delivered world-class performances.

“It was a good 12 rounds, he was tough. It’s all heart and determination – if I can keep going I will do. He was 20-0 and didn’t know how to lose, but I was the better man.”

The judges scored the fight 116-112, 17-11 and 118-110 in favour of Tyson Fury. As he secured the 30th victory of his professional career, Fury could be looking at a lucrative rematch against his former opponent, Deontay Wilder, who he called out after his win. He is also releasing an autobiography, Behind the Mask on November the 14th.

