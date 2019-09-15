Father bashes Tyson Fury for performance against Otto Wallin

‘The Gypsy King’ faced Otto Wallin in the heavyweight boxing match on Saturday evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite being impaired by a gash above his eye that Wallins inflicted, Tyson Fury powered through 12 rounds and delivered the stronger performance. He secured a unanimous decision victory from the judges: 116-112, 17-11 and 118-110.

However, his father John Fury was less than impressed. He slated Tyson Fury’s performance on a BT Sports Broadcast:

“I’ve never seen him as bad.

“He looked weight-drained, he looked like he’d left it all in the gym, to be honest with you.

“From the second round on there was no snap, there was no real movement, there was no real thought going into his work. It was just a laboured performance, and then the good happened, he’s a lucky man to get the win to be honest, very lucky indeed.”

John Fury was shocked that ‘The Gypsy King lasted twelve rounds. He said,

“With a cut as bad as that, what was it, the third round? I don’t know how he got to the twelfth.

“I just think he’s a very lucky chap to emerge the winner. But that’s not Tyson in there, I know that.”

John believes Tyson Fury needs to reconsider his training team if he’s going to have a future in the sport.

“Whatever’s gone wrong in that camp, which it has gone wrong, somebody’s to blame and he just to me looked like he didn’t have any strength from the off.

“They never listen to you, the dads never know nothing. Everybody else is always right and I’m wrong, but I’ve seen this coming.

If I had my say, the lot would be gone. Looking at that there, if he keeps hold of that team, they’re gonna cost (Tyson Fury) his career, I’ll say it live on TV.”

“The team being what’s around him now, Ben Davidson, whatever he’s got there in charge of the business needs to have a look in the mirror and say, ‘Not good enough at a high level.’ It’s proved it tonight.”

“His timing was off, his distance was terrible, he didn’t look for the body.”

‘The Gypsy King’s’ trainer, Ben Davidson was not having any of it and defended himself on Twitter. He said,

😳 he’s had a tough fight which clearly won, after being cut terribly not only 1 but 2 cuts. Sometimes you can’t win 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/3cvVAXv2wF — Ben Davison (@BenDavison_) September 15, 2019

