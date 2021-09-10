Anderson Silva responds after Tito Ortiz claims he uses “Wing Chun, Bruce Lee bullsh*t” fighting tactics

UFC legend Anderson Silva responded after rival Tito Ortiz claims he uses “Wing Chun, Bruce Lee bullsh*t” fighting tactics.

Silva takes on Ortiz this Saturday night in Florida in a boxing match set for 195lbs. For Silva, he is stepping back into the ring following an upset split decision nod over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. earlier this year. As for Ortiz, he is making his professional boxing debut here.

Ahead of the fight, Ortiz had some choice words to say about his rival, saying “Anderson’s gonna do his little magic, Wing Chun, Bruce Lee bullsh*t. I’m gonna come in to fight.” Silva heard those comments and he fired back at “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” for them.

“I fight for my entire life and Wing Chun and Bruce Lee stuff saved my life the whole time inside the ring, inside the cage too. I don’t like to talk too much. I like to go inside the ring and go inside the cage and do my job. I’m not here for disrespecting nobody. I grew up watching boxing and I trained in boxing for my entire life,” Silva said (h/t MMAFighting). “I watched it, Roy Jones Jr., Mr. Holyfield, and the other fighters. I come here to do my job, how much I love this sport, how much I love combat fights, and I’m here to do my job.”

From Silva’s point of view, it feels like he believes Ortiz has been disrespectful towards the sport of boxing and towards his skills. However, he will get a chance to shut his opponent up this Saturday when they meet inside the boxing ring in what promises to be an intriguing matchup regardless of what takes place inside the ropes.

