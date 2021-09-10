Donald Trump believes he would make quick work of Joe Biden in a boxing match: “I think he would go down very, very quickly.”

Donald Trump believes he would make quick work of Joe Biden in a boxing match, saying that “I think he would go down very, very quickly.”

Trump, the former United States president, is a massive combat sports fan and he will be at this Saturday’s Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs. Ortiz fight doing alternative commentary. Ahead of this weekend’s big boxing event, Trump called in during the pre-fight press conference to take some questions with the media. One of the questions that Trump was asked if who he would fight if he had the chance to step into the ring with anyone. As far as Trump goes, he would take care of current United States president Joe Biden easily.

Donald Trump just called in to the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort press conference ahead of his commentary gig on Saturday night and said he would easily KO Joe Biden if they fought… [📽️ @Triller] pic.twitter.com/1b8FRz7KtC — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 9, 2021

Donald Trump just called in to the Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort press conference ahead of his commentary gig on Saturday night and said he would easily KO Joe Biden if they fought…

“Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world — not only a professional boxer because I’ll take a pass on the professional boxers, that could be a very dangerous subject — but if I had to box somebody, I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden because I think he would go down very, very quickly. He once said, ‘Oh, I’d like to take him behind the barn.’ He’d be in big trouble if he ever did. I think Biden would go down within the first few seconds,” Donald Trump said.

Trump has had some choice comments about Biden’s fighting skills in the past, once suggesting that his rival wouldn’t make for a good UFC fighter. Given their ages, it seems unlikely they will ever actually box, but Trump is convinced he would have the upper hand.

Who do you think would win a boxing match between Donald Trump and Joe Biden?