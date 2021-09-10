Daniel Cormier set to feature in spin-off series of Tom Hardy’s “Warrior”

Daniel Cormier has been cast in a spin-off series based on the mixed martial arts movie Warrior.

Warrior was released back in 2011, featuring Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton as brothers competing in the same MMA tournament with millions of dollars on the line. Ironically, the news of Cormier being cast actually comes ten years to the day after it was first released in cinemas worldwide.

Now, the man known as DC will join this universe in what should prove to be a fascinating spin-off.

DC going to Hollywood baby!!! For all the support you guys have given me makes opportunities like this possible. This is only the beginning hopefully. Thank you pic.twitter.com/CQAYSZ9z4l — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 9, 2021

“DC going to Hollywood baby!!! For all the support you guys have given me makes opportunities like this possible. This is only the beginning hopefully. Thank you”

Cormier, formerly a two-weight UFC champion, will be playing the role of Bobby Watkins as per an interview between director Gavin O’Connor and DiscussingFilm. The character “lives in Houston and is fighting his way out of poverty for his family” in what will be Cormier’s first major acting role since retiring from MMA.

Do you think Daniel Cormier will make a successful transition over to acting? What other MMA stars do you want to see take part in the Warrior TV series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!