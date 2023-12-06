UFC prospect Raul Rosas Jr has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley being the bantamweight champion.

Right now, Sean O’Malley is on top of the world. He is the king of the bantamweight division in the wake of his incredible knockout win over Aljamain Sterling earlier this year. Now, the big question is whether or not he can keep hold of it, as he prepares to defend the strap against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 next year.

RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY EXPRESSES INTEREST IN FIGHTING FOR THE FEATHERWEIGHT TITLE IN 2024: “IF ILIA GOES OUT THERE AND BEATS VOLK, I WOULD LOVE TO MOVE UP TO 145”

While some don’t like the matchup, O’Malley vs Vera is the kind of feud that is going to generate a lot of money for the UFC.

In the eyes of a possible future contender, Raul Rosas Jr, there are mixed feelings in the air when it comes to the reign of ‘Suga’.