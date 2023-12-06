Raul Rosas Jr. explains why Sean O’Malley being UFC champion is “bad for the division”

By Harry Kettle - December 6, 2023

UFC prospect Raul Rosas Jr has given his thoughts on Sean O’Malley being the bantamweight champion.

Sean O'Malley, UFC

Right now, Sean O’Malley is on top of the world. He is the king of the bantamweight division in the wake of his incredible knockout win over Aljamain Sterling earlier this year. Now, the big question is whether or not he can keep hold of it, as he prepares to defend the strap against Marlon Vera at UFC 299 next year.

While some don’t like the matchup, O’Malley vs Vera is the kind of feud that is going to generate a lot of money for the UFC.

In the eyes of a possible future contender, Raul Rosas Jr, there are mixed feelings in the air when it comes to the reign of ‘Suga’.

Rosas Jr’s view on O’Malley

“I think it’s good for the division because it brings more attention to the division,” Rosas told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “I know that he’s someone that, if we ever fight in the future, it’s a fight that would be huge in the division. I don’t know if it will ever happen because I think he’s looking for – like I don’t know if he’s going to defend his title much because I saw he was trying to fight Gervonta Davis and stuff like that, so I don’t know if he’s going to want to do other things.

“Also, the truth is that there are a lot of tough styles for him that are in title contention in my opinion: Merab being one of them. So let’s see what happens. … Him being champion, in a way it’s bad for the division, for the guys that truly deserve to fight for the title. But at the same time, it’s also good for the division because he brings a lot of attention.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Raul Rosas Jr? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Raul Rosas Jr. Sean O'Malley UFC

