‘Fury vs Wilder 3’ Live Results and Highlights

Tonight’s highly anticipated ‘Fury vs Wilder 3’ event is underway and BJPENN.com has you covered with all of the live results and highlights.

Tyson Fury will put his WBO and The Ring heavyweight titles on the line later this evening when he squares off with Deontay Wilder for a third time.

Fury (30-0-1) and Wilder (42-1-1) originally collided back in 2018, with ‘The Gypsy King’ miraculously surviving a late knockdown in the final round to fight to a split draw.

The pair would rematch in February of 2020, with the British standout emerging victorious in dominant fashion, earning a seventh-round knockout victory.

The heated heavyweight rivals, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, had a run-in prior to yesterday’s ceremonial weigh ins and as expected tempers quickly boiled over (see that here). That only added to the already massive anticipation for tonight’s trilogy.

In addition to the heavyweight championship headliner, tonight’s ‘Fury vs Wilder 3’ event also features 7 other exciting contests.

‘Fury vs Wilder 3’ Main Card:

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder –

Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez – Sanchez def. Efe Ajagba by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91 x2)

Sanchez vs. Ajagba – a fight that could end at any moment. Don’t blink. ⚡️#FuryWilder3 PPV ➡️ https://t.co/VljEbXTzmu pic.twitter.com/iClFFZ3egU — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 10, 2021

Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki – Helenius def. Kownacki via TKO in Round 6

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin — Anderson def. Tereshkin via TKO at 2:51 of Round 2

‘Fury vs Wilder 3’ Preliminary Card:

Bruce Carrington vs. Cesar Cantu – Carrington def. Cantu by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Orlando Gonzalez Ruiz – Ramirez def. Ruiz by unanimous decision (97-93, 99-91, 99-91)

Vladimir Hernandez vs. Julian Williams – Hernandez def. Williams by split-decision (96-94, 97-93, 94-96)

Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres – Berlanga def. Coceres by unanimous decision (96-93, 96-93, 96-93)

that round was really bad for Berlanga. pic.twitter.com/FKLlNdUNA6 — jl ⚉ (@mma21plus) October 10, 2021

Who are you picking to emerge victorious when bitter rivals Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder square off for a third time this evening in Las Vegas? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!