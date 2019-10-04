Wanderlei Silva calls out Vitor Belfort for bare-knuckle fight

MMA legend Wanderlei Silva, who recently signed with Bare Knuckle FC, has called out long-time rival Vitor Belfort to a bare-knuckle fight.

Speaking to AgFight.com, Silva said he badly wants to get his hands on Belfort.

“Regarding Bare Knuckle, I was invited to make an appearance there. I was invited to watch (Antonio Bigfoot Silva’s) fight against (Gabriel Gonzaga). They have very interesting numbers. I think I finally found the perfect stage to solve all my sporting feuds. Only in the arm, only in the hand, in boxing without gloves,” Silva said (interview translated from its original Portuguese to English).

“I’ll launch the challenge I wanted to do there at Bare Knuckle. I sent an audio to one of the promoters, they are offering a hefty, awesome money, more than I’m earning. I told him I really wanted to fight, but with one guy in particular. I would accept to fight if it were with Vitor Belfort. In the dry hand, five rounds, two minutes, boxing alone. I want to see now if he is a man himself or if he will run. We found the right place to solve one of MMA’s oldest rivalries. ‘What’s up, Vitor? Are you going to run or run?’”

Silva and Belfort first met back at UFC Brazil (UFC 17.5) in October 1998. Belfort blitzed Silva and knocked him out in 44 seconds in one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history. The pair then coached The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil in 2012 and were scheduled to meet at UFC 147. But Belfort pulled out with an injury and Silva ended up fighting Rich Franklin instead, losing a decision.

Silva said in the interview he still has a contract with Bellator, but he believes he will be allowed to compete in bare knuckle on the side. As for Belfort, he recently signed with ONE Championship.

Are you interested in watching Wanderlei Silva fight Vitor Belfort in a bare-knuckle fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/4/2019.