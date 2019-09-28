Wanderlei Silva signs with Bare Knuckle FC

Mixed Martial Arts legend Wanderlei Silva is not hanging up the gloves just yet and instead has signed a deal to fight under the Bare Knuckle FC banner.

The news comes from FanSided who reported earlier that the now 43-year-old ‘Axe Murderer’ has signed a deal with Bare Knuckle FC.

An opponent and date for Silva’s BKFC debut have yet to be revealed, but it is expected the promotion could drop that news during their next event.

Wanderlei Silva (35-14-1 MMA) was last seen in action in September of 2018 at Bellator 206, where he suffered a second round TKO loss to longtime rival Quinton ‘Rampage‘ Jackson.

The former PRIDE champion’s most recent victory came in March of 2013, where he defeated Brian Stann via second round knockout in a ‘fight of the year’ performance.

The Brazilian legend, Wanderlei Silva, has gone 4-6 over his past ten fights overall.

In a weird twist, ‘The Axe Murderer’ recently revealed that he believes he may be suffering from CTE. Silva told reporters he plans to donate his brain for research when all is said and done.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 28, 2019