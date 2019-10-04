Scott Coker calls Fedor Emelianenko ‘the greatest fighter in the history of MMA,’ retirement fight in Russia planned

Bellator president Scott Coker was recently asked about the future of the legend Fedor Emelianenko. According to Coker, he believes Fedor is the greatest MMA fighter of all time and said the Russian still plans on fighting a few more times, including a matchup on home soil for his final retirement bout within the next few years.

Here’s what Coker told RT Sport about Fedor.

“I think the plan was for Fedor to fight two more times and then go to Russia. I think this will be probably his final match, his retirement fight,” Coker said. “If people want to see Fedor, the greatest fighter in the history of MMA, especially the greatest heavyweight of all time, then they gotta come to the fight and see him live and watch his retirement fight.”

According to the Bellator bossman, the organization hopes for Fedor to fight at the New Year’s Eve card that Bellator is rumored to co-promote with RIZIN. Coker said he plans on speaking to Fedor in Milan, Italy when the promotion heads there later this month to finalize his next date and opponent. Rumors are Fedor could fight Josh Barnett.

Coker said the plan is for Fedor to fight in Japan and then take it from there, but the goal is for the legend’s final fight to take place on his home soil in Russia, although his retirement is not imminent.

“We’re talking years away probably, or a year away or two years away, who knows. But we’re definitely working on his next fight, which will get done soon I hope,” Coker said.

The 43-year-old Fedor has a 38-6, 1 NC record in MMA and was ranked as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the sport between 2000 and 2010. However, he has struggled in recent years. Since signing with Bellator in 2017, Fedor is just 2-2 with knockout wins over Frank Mir and Chael Sonnen, but knockout losses to Ryan Bader and Matt Mitrione.

Like many other greats such as Anderson Silva, Fedor has experienced a sharp decline in the latter stages of his career. But still, theres no doubt he’s one of the best to ever do it, although Coker’s comment that he’s the GOAT is sure to raise eyebrows by fans and media.

Do you agree with Scott Coker that Fedor Emelianenko is the greatest MMA fighter of all time?