Rachael Ostovich responds to “weirdos” requesting she start OnlyFans page

Former UFC flyweight Rachael Ostovich has responded to the “weirdos” asking her to create an OnlyFans account.

Ostovich last fought at UFC Vegas 15 late last month, succumbing to a volley of third-round punches from Gina Mazany. That setback pushed her onto a three-fight losing skid, as she was submitted by Paige VanZant and Montana De La Rosa in her next most recent fights.

On the heels of those losses, Ostovich was released by the UFC.

From there, it didn’t take long for the “weirdos” to start chiming in.

OnlyFans is an online subscription service known for its prevalence of adult content. Several other fighters have created OnlyFans accounts with great financial gain, and while Ostovich applauds those women, she didn’t appreciate suggestions that she start leveraging the service, as she has plenty of other options.

If you on your only fan game making that money … GET IT GIRL😜🤑….but all you weirdos saying “OF” next for me.. like that’s my only option can kiss my a$$. — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) December 8, 2020

“If you on your OnlyFans game making that money … GET IT GIRL,” Ostovich wrote on Twitter. “But all you weirdos saying ‘OF’ next for me.. like that’s my only option can kiss my ass.”

As Ostovich suggests, she has plenty of other options going forward. It’s unlikely that she’ll have a difficult time finding fights, given her status as a recognizable former UFC fighter. She also recently started her own makeup company, and as she reminds the online creeps demanding she create an OnlyFans account, she also recently released a calendar, which is available for purchase through her website.

Y’all begging for only fans but my calendar been dropped!! 🤗😜😍✨Thank y’all who supporting the cause! Gets yours today https://t.co/dQ0VwFQMXb — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) December 9, 2020

“Y’all begging for only fans but my calendar been dropped,” Ostovich wrote on Twitter. “Thank y’all who supporting the cause! Gets yours today.”

What do you think the future holds for Rachael Ostovich after she parted ways with the UFC?