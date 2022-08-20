BKFC 27 Results: Mike Perry defeats Michael Page (Highlights)

Tonight’s BKFC 27 event in London is headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight scrap between Michael Page and Mike Perry.

Page (20-2 MMA, 0-0 BKFC), who is currently listed at #2 in the Bellator welterweight rankings, will be making his Bare Knuckle Boxing debut hoping to rebound from a split decision loss to Logan Storley. That setback snapped a six-fight winning streak for ‘MVP’.

Meanwhile, Perry (14-8 MMA, 1-0 BKFC) made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut this past February, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Julian Lane. The UFC Veteran has gone 2-0 since leaving MMA for the sport of boxing.

Tonight’s BKFC 27 headliner proved to be the wild back and forth fight most fans were hoping for. Mike Perry was able to drop Michael Page in the opening round, but ‘MVP’ survived the early onslaught and was able to make it to round two. In the second round Page was able to regroup and began landing some hard shots of his own. The third and fourth rounds saw both men landing big punches but no knockdowns were recorded. Round five saw ‘Platinum’ throw caution to the wind as he charged after ‘MVP’ for the majority of the round. The fight was then ruled a split draw, so BKFC officials decided Mike Perry and Michael Page would go a sixth round. In the overtime round it was again Perry applying all the pressure but once again no knockdowns were recorded.

Official BKFC 27 Result: Mike Perry def. Michael Page by majority decision

Check out the brutal highlights below:

Does Perry have a broken jaw? He lands on MVP! #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/N78U4pCoeL — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

Perry looking to land in the final seconds of the fight. #BKFC27 pic.twitter.com/LkjbfgJd3v — FITE (@FiteTV) August 20, 2022

What did you think of the outcome of tonight’s Page vs. Perry main event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

