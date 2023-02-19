BKFC responds to backlash from UFC middleweight Sean Strickland

BKFC has fired back at Sean Strickland over his recent criticism of the promotion.

This past Saturday night, BKFC held its Knucklemania 3 event inside the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. In the main event, Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman collided for the undisputed BKFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Hunt, who walked in as the main champion, proved that he’s the top dog in BKFC’s light heavyweight division. He scored a first-round knockout win over Richman to unify the gold.

The show also saw former UFC title challenger Diego Sanchez trade punches with Austin Trout, a former boxing world champion. Trout was the overwhelming betting favorite going into the bout, and he delivered a performance many anticipated. He eventually scored the fourth-round TKO win via doctor’s stoppage, but Sanchez has accused him of having excessive vaseline on his body. Sanchez said the vaseline made it difficult for him to engage in the clinch, and he’s threatening legal action.

Sean Strickland took to his Twitter account to put Sanchez and BKFC on blast.

“When will beating up @DiegoSanchezUFC be treated as beating up a retard lmao. At some point you gotta look in the mirror and think ‘I just fucked up a mentally ill man’ lol!!!! @bareknucklefc = POS… CLOWN SHOW….”

The official Twitter account of BKFC responded to Strickland with the following dig:

You still getting beat up in Ju-Jitsu practices tough guy? — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) February 19, 2023

Other action at BKFC Knucklemania 3 featured former UFC and NFL star Greg Hardy taking on Josh Watson. Things didn’t end well for Hardy, who was knocked out in the second round.