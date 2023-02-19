VIDEO | BKFC fighter Charisa Sigala suffers gruesome ankle injury at Knucklemania 3

Charisa Sigala’s night ended early at BKFC Knucklemania 3 due to a nasty ankle injury.

Sigala went one-on-one with Jayme Hinshaw inside the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico on February 17. This one only lasted 38 seconds, as Sigala landed awkwardly on her ankle as a result of a knockdown. She tried putting her ankle back in place but to no avail.

MMAFighting.com received confirmation from Suckerpunch Entertainment’s Brian Butler that Sigala did suffer a dislocated ankle, which will require surgery. The good news for her is that she didn’t suffer a full leg break.

Here’s a look at the injury courtesy of FITE.

An injury will not allow Charisa Sigala to get back up! #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/ZFHxod2OJp — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

With the loss, Sigala is now 1-4 as a bare-knuckle boxer. Sigala once expected to be in action in what would’ve been the biggest fight of her combat sports career against Paige VanZant. The two were scheduled to clash at BKFC London back in August 2022, but it never took place.

BKFC Knucklemania 3 also featured a clash between a former UFC fighter and a former WBA super-welterweight titleholder, as Diego Sanchez and Austin Trout went one-on-one. In the end, it was Trout who scored the fourth-round TKO finish via doctor’s stoppage. Sanchez alleges that Trout was slippery due to excessive vaseline on his body, which he claims didn’t allow him to utilize the clinch.

The main event saw Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman go to war for the unified BKFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Hunt was the main titleholder coming into the bout, while Richman held the interim gold. In the end, Hunt scored a first-round knockout to lay claim to undisputed status.