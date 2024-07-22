Sean Strickland responds to Khamzat Chimaev’s “Unfinished business” declaration

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has Khamzat Chimaev in his sights if he reclaims the title.

Strickland is holding out for another middleweight title shot after defeating former title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 302. He defeated Costa unanimously before declaring that he intended to hold out for a title shot instead of facing another top contender.

One of the middleweight contenders in the mix for a big-name fight is Chimaev, who hasn’t fought since a win over Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. He’s expected to return later this year against a to-be-determined opponent.

Chimaev and Strickland briefly trained together earlier in their careers. Recently, Chimaev has been asked about his time sparring with Strickland, and the former claims there’s “unfinished business” between them in the Octagon.

It didn’t take long for the often-vocal Strickland to respond.