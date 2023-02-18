BKFC Results: Austin Trout stops Diego Sanchez in Round 4 (Video)

Tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 3 event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Hall of Famer Diego Sanchez and Austin Trout.

Sanchez (30-14 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Kevin Lee in the main event of Eagle FC 46 last March. ‘The Nightmare’ has gone 1-3 over his last four contests, with his lone victory in that time coming in the form of a disqualification win over Michel Pereira.

Standing in the way of Diego Sanchez’s return to the win column will be former WBA (Regular) light-middleweight champion, Austin Trout (36-5-1 Boxing). During his storied boxing career, Trout has faced the who’s who of the sport, having competed against names such as Canelo Alvarez, and Jermell Charlo. ‘No Doubt‘ will enter the contest sporting a six-fight unbeaten streak.

Austin Trout had this to say about his upcoming showdown with Diego Sanchez during a recent interview with BJPENN.com:

“I’m going to knock his ass out. If he is too tough for his own good, I’m going to body him, meaning I will go to his body and save him the head trauma.”

Here comes the UFC legend, Diego Sanchez. He's ready for his BKFC debut. #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/5pevkgrnr9 — FITE (@FiteTV) February 18, 2023

Tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 3 co-main event highlights can be seen below:

Official BKFC Result: Austin Trout def. Diego Sanchez via TKO (doctor stoppage) in Round 4

Who would you like to see Trout fight next following his TKO victory over Sanchez at tonight's Knucklemania 3 event in Albuquerque?