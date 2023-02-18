BKFC Results: Josh Watson KO’s Greg Hardy (Video)

Former UFC heavyweight fighter Greg Hardy makes his bare-knuckle boxing debut at tonight’s BKFC Knucklemania 3 event in Albuquerque.

Hardy (7-5 MMA) will be facing Josh Watson, a two-fight BKFC veteran.

Watson is coming off of a first-round knockout win over Kyle McElroy at BKFC 28 this past August.

Greg Hardy, an ex-NFL defensive end, turned fighter, found early success in his UFC career with victories over Maurice Greene, Yorgan de Castro and Juan Adams. However, he went on to lose 3 fights in a row before parting ways with the promotion in 2022 after finishing out his contract.

The 34-year-old ‘Prince of War’ has competed twice in professional boxing, knocking out Mike Cook last October and defeating Hasim Rahman Jr. by unanimous decision in November.

Tonight’s heavyweight affair did not go the way Greg Hardy had planned.

After having a knockdown scored against him in round one, ‘The Prince of War’ was quickly put down for good in the early moments of round two. Check out the fight highlights and finish below:

Official BKFC Result: Josh Watson def. Greg Hardy via KO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Watson fight next following his KO victory over Hardy at tonight’s Knucklemania 3 event in Albuquerque? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!