BKFC president reveals plans to meet with Paige VanZant to discuss future: “Maybe she doesn’t want to do this anymore”

BKFC president David Feldman is unsure what Paige Vanzant’s future in combat sports holds.

’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her bout with Rachel Ostovich at BKFC 19 in July 2021. In that outing, Vanzant wound up being outstruck en route to a unanimous decision defeat. The loss put the UFC veteran back to 0-2 in her BFKC run, having previously lost to Britain Hart in February.

Since then, the UFC veteran has been out of the ring, or the cage for that matter. VanZant had a brief stint in All Elite Wrestling and has shown interest in making the full-time jump to professional wrestling. However, she hasn’t been seen on the show since making her in-ring debut last May.

Last year, there were reports that Paige VanZant would return in February, but that return was shelved due to injury. As of now, there’s no indication the women’s flyweight will return to the promotion or fight again elsewhere.

BKFC president David Feldman addressed the subject in a recent interview with Mirror Fighting. There, the promoter stated that he plans to meet with VanZant to discuss her future. Specifically, Feldman is eyeing an April return for the UFC veteran.

In the event that she declines to fight at the event, there’s a good chance that VanZant never competes in the BKFC ring again.

“I’m going to be talking to her this week. And there’s a possibility that she returns on a big card we’ve got in April,” David Feldman stated in the interview regarding Paige VanZant. “If she doesn’t, then it’s probable that she won’t be coming back to BKFC.” (h/t MMA News)

He continued, “She’s making a lot of money doing her other businesses. Maybe she doesn’t want to do this anymore, I will find out this week. I don’t think she’s going to turn it down because of money. I think the only reason she would turn it down is if she doesn’t have the desire to fight anymore.”

