Jessica Andrade expects to earn a rematch with Zhang Weili if she wins at UFC Vegas 69: “I want to take her out to Brazil because I went to China to face her”

Jessica Andrade is hoping to earn a strawweight title shot on Saturday.

Andrade has been bouncing between strawweight and flyweight and will compete at 125lbs in the main event of UFC Vegas 69 as she steps up on short notice to take on Erin Blanchfield. Andrade is coming off a decision win over Lauren Murphy and should she get past Blanchfield, she could get a title shot at flyweight, but she believes this fight can also secure her a rematch against Weili for the strawweight belt.

“I’ve said this to everyone, all year long, that want to remain a strawweight. I set my goals and that’s where I want to stay,” Andrade said at UFC Vegas 69 media day. “I think that coming off four straight victories, I’m actually closer to facing Weili. On that subject, I went to China to face Weili. I went in there, I went to her. We can fight in Las Vegas, that be great, or anywhere in the United States, but this is second nature to her.

“She’s spent her time at the PI, she’s done camps here, so I want to take her out to Brazil because I went to China to face her,” Andrade continued. “I want to move her out of her comfort zone. I went to her, so why not do it for me? But I want to stay at strawweight, I’ve said it all along. Again, four straight wins and coming off against a prospect, I think I will be considered over here for a really clear shot at Weili.”

As of right now, Zhang Weili does not have her next title defense booked but a rematch against Jessica Andrade would be interesting. The two fought in China in 2019 with Weili winning by TKO in 42 seconds in the Brazilian’s first chance to defend her belt.

