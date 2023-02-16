Bo Nickal reveals plans to help Jake Paul train for MMA debut: ““I’m super excited to train with him”

UFC middleweight prospect Bo Nickal is planning on helping Jake Paul crossover to MMA.

‘The Problem Child’ is slated to face Tommy Fury later this month on ESPN pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The bout will be Paul’s first since defeating Anderson Silva last October. In that outing, ‘The Spider’ gave the YouTuber the biggest test of his career but came up short by unanimous decision.

Furthermore, the bout with ‘TNT’ could wind up being the YouTuber’s last boxing match for a while. Earlier this year, Paul announced that he had signed with PFL with the intention of making his MMA debut. He’s long-teased that he could one day step into the cage, and that tease can come to fruition later this year.

Jake Paul will seemingly be getting the best training that money can buy, as he’ll be having Bo Nickal assisting him. ‘The Allen Assassin’ is viewed as one of the best prospects in the sport and is slated to make his UFC debut next month.

Ahead of his debut, Nickal spoke to TMZ Sports. There, he revealed his plans to help Paul with wrestling, and hopefully learn some boxing tips from the YouTuber. It’s worth noting that Nickal recently signed with Betr, Paul’s betting company.

“It’s a huge opportunity for me” Bo Nickal stated in an interview with TMZ Sports. “I feel really grateful to have the support from Betr, and I’ll be the first athlete to head up Betr Combat space. Trying to really grow that part of the company and hopefully bring on more athletes and fighters.”

He continued, “We haven’t met in person yet. But, we got to FaceTime and chat a little bit, which was super cool. He’s doing such awesome things in boxing and in the media space. I’m sure we’re going to be training together. I know he just signed with the PFL and hopefully, he’ll be taking an MMA fight soon. I’m sure that I’ll be able to help him out a little bit on that end.”

He continued, “100%. I’m super excited to train with him. Not only to be able to help him out a little bit on the MMA/grappling side but also to learn from him. He’s had a ton of experience boxing, so it would be awesome to be able to get together and work together.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about Bo Nickal’s UFC debut? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!