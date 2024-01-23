Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson appointed to UFC-WWE board of directors

By Susan Cox - January 23, 2024

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been appointed to UFC-WWE Board of Directors.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Johnson, an actor and former WWE star, can now add being a member of the board of directors of TKO Group to his resume.

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE and the UFC, made the announcement of the appointment today, Tuesday, January 23rd.

Executive chairman of TKO, Vince McMahon said in a statement:

“Very few people on the planet understand the convergence of sports, entertainment, media, and business like ‘The Rock’. We are proud to have him join the TKO board to help take our company to new heights.”

Following the announcement, Dwayne Johnson issued the following statement:

“My grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, and my dad, Rocky ‘Soulman’ Johnson, would’ve never thought this day would come. Which is why I’m very humbled to have a seat at the table that has decades of history and family legacy for me, a table that my family helped to build. Being on the TKO board of directors, and taking full ownership of my name, ‘The Rock,’ is not only unprecedented, but incredibly inspiring as my crazy life is coming full circle. At my core, I’m a builder who builds for and serves the people, and Ari (Emmanuel) is building something truly game changing.”

Continuing, the now 51-year-old ‘The Rock’ said:

“I’m very motivated to help continue to globally expand our TKO, WWE, and UFC businesses as the worldwide leaders in sports and entertainment — while proudly representing so many phenomenal athletes and performers who show up every day putting in the hard work with their own two hands to make their dreams come true and deliver for our audiences. I’ve been there, I’m still there, and this is for them.”

Johnson also entered into a services and merchandising agreement with WWE that stipulates his promotional, licensing, and other services, grant him ownership of the trademark name, ‘The Rock’.

‘The Rock’ comes from Johnson’s original name in WWE, Rocky Maivia.  Johnson is a third-generation professional wrestler, his grandfather was “High Chief” Peter Maivia and his father was Rocky Johnson.

Do you agree that TKO Holdings will benefit from having ‘The Rock’ on their board?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

