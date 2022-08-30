Just Scrap Radio Ep. 92 with Ciryl Gane, Sayif Saud, and John Dodson

The 92nd episode of Just Scrap Radio is here ahead of UFC Paris and recapping BKFC 28 on Saturday.

We’re first joined by the number one ranked heavyweight and former interim champ Ciryl Gane (1:39). Next, Fortis MMA head coach Sayif Saud (13:44) comes on. Closing out the program is former UFC title challenger and current BKFC fighter John Dodson (41:19).

Ciryl Gane opens up the show to preview his UFC Paris main event fight against Tai Tuivasa. Ciryl touches on his loss to Francis Ngannou for the heavyweight title and what he learned from it. The Frenchman also talks about headlining the first UFC event in his country and what that means for him. Gane also talks about his fight against Tuivasa, what a win does for him, and the state of the heavyweight division.

Sayif Saud then comes on to discuss his gym Fortis MMA and some key fighters. He talks about Geoff Neal’s TKO win over Vicente Luque and what he wants next for him. Saud also touches on Uriah Hall retiring from MMA and what talked about Hall’s career. He then talks about Ryan Spann’s fight against Dominick Reyes, Macy Chiasson’s fight against Irene Aldana, and more.

John Dodson closes the program to recap his BKFC 28 win over Ryan Benoit. John talks about getting the stoppage win just 40-seconds into the fight and dropping Benoit four times. The former UFC fighter then talks about when he wants to return, who he may want to fight, and hopefully getting an MMA fight soon. Dodson also talks about his brother Eric’s 27-second KO win on the same card and finally getting the chance to fight on the same card together.

