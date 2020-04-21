Report: UFC 249 headed to Florida on May 9

The UFC’s next event is starting to come together and UFC 249 reportedly has found a home.

On Tuesday it was reported by ESPN that the promotion would call their next event UFC 249, although the event had previously been postponed and is now happening on the same date that UFC 250 was scheduled. With their event in place, the UFC now reportedly has a home for the fight card to take place.

Originally scheduled for Brooklyn, New York and then Tachi Palace in California, UFC 249 has continued to search for a destination for the event to take place and on Tuesday, that location was revealed. According to a report from Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, citing multiple sources, UFC 249 is headed to Florida, although no exact location was given.

Earlier this month the Governor of Florida deemed the WWE an essential business, which paved the way for MMA events to take place in the state, as long as the proper safety and health guidelines were met and it was a closed event.

Also according to the report from MMA Fighting, the Florida State Boxing Commission told the outlet that they are prepared to regulate a professional sports production, meaning the UFC could take place if all safety precautions are met and followed.

There were reportedly three title fights scheduled for the UFC 249 pay-per-view card, but women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes told CBS Sports on Monday that she would not be fighting on May 9, as she wants a full training camp ahead of her scheduled fight against Felicia Spencer.

UFC 249 is reportedly scheduled to be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje and the co-main event will be a bantamweight title fight between Henry Cejudo and former champion Dominick Cruz.

With the Nunes-Spencer fight coming off the event, there’s been no word as to what changes or additions will be made to the event, but the full fight card was reported by ESPN earlier this month.

The UFC has not officially announced their plans for UFC 249 on May 9, but all signs point to the event taking place in Florida.

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 4/21/2020