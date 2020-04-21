Tyron Woodley fires back at Israel Adesanya, Leon Edwards intervenes

Former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley recently expressed interest in a fight with UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya did not take particularly kindly to this suggestion.

Lol see me see trouble…whala just dey find me anyhow.@TWooodley can’t even deal with one Nigerian Nightmare @USMAN84kg when he was at 30%.

Oboy sit down before I lash your nyash well well 😂 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 21, 2020

After this response from Adesanya, Woodley quickly fired back, accusing the middleweight champ of being afraid “terrified of power.”

U the great white hype! I ain’t hard to find! You terrified of power. You watched paint dry against @YoelRomeroMMA & now u have the record for least amount of strikes. Fix that fake ass @BOOSIEOFFICIAL Box before he come looking for you! @ufc gone protect @stylebender too?! https://t.co/Rpec3rdKpA — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 21, 2020

Woodley then found himself outnumbered, as his would-be opponent for the canceled UFC London card, Leon Edwards, joined the Twitter fracas.

Bruh you still trying everything you can to get out of this ass whooping your day is coming just be patient 😂 — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 21, 2020

Not one to back down from a social media skirmish, Woodley quickly responded to Edwards, too.

Shut your bitch ass up. I was flying over the pond with one corner to fuck you up. You was an alternate cause Colby was scary. Remember that Geico. Can’t even come catch this fade. Take a number and Wait! You can be #TheFluffer https://t.co/roLqtHGZ6l — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 21, 2020

