Daniel Cormier says he’s fine with having retirement fight with no fans in attendance

Daniel Cormier wouldn’t be upset if his retirement fight has no fans in attendance.

Cormier is expected to have the trilogy with Stipe Miocic later this year for the heavyweight belt. Yet, many wondered if it would happen given the fact “DC” said if the pandemic lasted until the fall he’d retire.

Now, however, he says he will fight Miocic and is okay if it has to happen at the UFC Apex with no fans in attendance.

“It’s going to end that way. Empty arena and if it’s at the Apex I think the cage is smaller. It’s like the Ultimate Fighter cage, so that’s a whole other fight. It’s a smaller cage than the one we fight in for pay-per-views. I’ll go fight this guy in the empty arena, I want to fight him,” Cormier said on ESPN’s DC & Helwani. “Yeah, you know, it could end like that or it could end like Vince Carter. Vince actually got lucky that they got to finish their game. Vince got to finish their game and everybody kind of moved off the side and he shot a three-pointer. You can not have a chance to finish. At least I get an opportunity to finish.

“I don’t know how it would work with my family. That is the one thing I would want as I’d want my wife and kids to experience that last one,” he continued. “But, I don’t know if that will even be possible if it’s done in that way. A little bit different, a little different though.”

The hope for Daniel Cormier is he can fight Stipe Miocic this summer. He doesn’t know when the scrap will happen but says it will happen and will be bigger than ever as more fans will watch it on TV.

What do you make of Daniel Cormier saying he’d be fine if his retirement fight took place with no fans in attendance? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/21/2020.