Amanda Nunes pulls out of May 9 fight with Felicia Spencer, wants a full training camp

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on combat sports and the UFC’s plans for when they return to action. Current bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes was reportedly set to be part of the UFC’s return card that is scheduled for May 9, where she was to defend her featherweight title against contender Felicia Spencer.

As first reported by ESPN, Nunes was going to be a part of a planned supercard by the UFC which featured three title fights including Nunes’ featherweight title. However the plan has now changed for the champion as she told Brian Campbell of CBS Sports that she will not be fighting on May 9, because it’s too soon for her.

“Actually, I’m not fighting May 9, I’m going to fight but I don’t know yet. I don’t think this is the right time for me right now to fight. Let this Coronavirus pass a little bit so I can at least have a full camp. We can maybe see around June but let’s see what is going to happen. But I’m not fighting May 9.” (Via CBS Sports)

Nunes continued on with CBS Sports saying her gym, American Top Team, has been open to fighters who have fights coming up but the team she’s been working with has been small.

“The gym opened just for people that has fights coming up. It’s not many people, just me and a couple guys that are going to be on the same card as me. We all have separate training with just me and my coach, one on one.”

As for her scheduled matchup against Spencer, Amanda Nunes says she likes the matchup when it does happen.

“I like this matchup a lot. I like to fight girls like her, tough, want to fight all the time, she’s not a running fighter. she’s really going to bring that and I love it. That brings out the best in me.”

For now, Amanda Nunes is not going to be defending her title against Felicia Spencer but she seems open to it when she’s able to get a full training camp in preparation for the fight. Nunes is on a current 10-fight winning streak and is the first women’s double-champ in UFC history. Spencer is 8-1 in her professional career with her only loss coming to former featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg.

What do you make of Amanda Nunes’ decision?

This article first appeared on 4/20/2020