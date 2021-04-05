Video | Former Raiders offensive tackle Bruce Campbell taken to hospital with broken jaw following wild altercation at Walmart

Former Raiders offensive tackle Bruce Campbell was taken to hospital with a broken jaw following a wild altercation at Walmart.

The incident, which was caught on camera, occurred in front of hundreds of fellow customers and stunned Walmart staff.

As seen in the video below (courtesy of Raider Albert on Twitter), Bruce Campbell found out the hard way that being the bigger man does not always equate to victory in fighting.

BREAKING: ex #Raiders offensive tackle Bruce Campbell involved in altercation. Was taken to hospital with a broken jaw. Wow. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/EKe9y3jY9q — Raider Albert (@TheFakeAlbert) April 4, 2021

Standing 6’4″ tall and weighing around 320-pounds, Bruce Campbell probably doesn’t get a lot of takers when offering to fight. With that said, he clearly ran into the wrong customer earlier today at Walmart.

According to his pro-stats page, Campbell most recently played professional football in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was released by the organization in 2018.

During his run in the NFL, Bruce Campbell dawned the uniforms of the Oakland Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins and New York Jets but failed to ever start a regular season game.

Further updates regarding the current condition of the former NFL lineman have not been provided at this time. The latest report stated that Campbell had been taken to a local hospital with a broken jaw.

What do you think of the crazy Walmart altercation involving former Raiders offensive tackle Bruce Campbell? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!