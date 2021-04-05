Thiago Santos blasts Aleksandar Rakic for suggesting he was an “easy win” at UFC 259

Thiago Santos was not happy to learn that his most recent opponent Aleksandar Rakic had referred to him as being an “easy win”.

The former light heavyweight title challenger, Santos (21-9 MMA), squared off with Rakic (14-2 MMA) in the opening bout of the UFC 259 main card last month in Las Vegas.

Heading into the fight, most fans and analysts predicted that the contest would prove to be an absolute slugfest. However, that did not prove to be the case. Instead, both Thiago Santos and Aleksandar Rakic seemed very tentative, likely out of respect for each others power. While it wasn’t a fan-friendly affair, Rakic clearly did enough to warrant getting his hand raised that evening.

Most recently in a interview with MMAFighting, Rakic suggested that he should be next for reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, this following his “easy win” over Thiago Santos at UFC 259.

Those comments clearly struck a nerve with ‘Marreta’, who responded to Rakic on Twitter with the following comments.

Hey @rakic_ufc Easy fight because I did not ko your ass! I understand that when that doesnt happen it is already a victory for my opponents! — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) April 4, 2021

Thiago Santos followed that up with the following:

Hey @rakic_ufc Why the disrespect? What do you mean easy fight? All the specialized sites gave me the strike count. All you did was grab and stall! You have a short memory! pic.twitter.com/l6HuzTjf7G — Thiago Marreta (@TMarretaMMA) April 4, 2021

Santos’ loss to Rakic marked his third in a row, this after suffering setbacks to Glover Teixeira and Jon Jones respectively. Prior to the rough stretch, the Brazilian Bomber had put together a four-fight winning streak, which included a TKO victory over the aforementioned Jan Blachowicz.

