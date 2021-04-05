Scott Coker details Bellator’s decision to part ways with Mike Goldberg

Bellator president Scott Coker has explained the decision behind Mike Goldberg no longer being part of Bellator broadcasts on Showtime.

Mike Goldberg has been one of the most consistent and recognizable voices in all of mixed martial arts across the last few decades and as we look ahead to the future, it’s hard to imagine a world where he’s not on the call for a big promotion.

There’s a decent chance he’ll get signed elsewhere but moving forward, he won’t be a member of the Bellator MMA broadcast team.

After Bellator 255, Scott Coker went into more detail about the decision.

“Listen, Mike is – one, he’s a friend,” Coker said. “He’s been a voice of MMA for such a long time, along with Mauro. I mean, Mauro, he’s been around (since during) PRIDE with Bas Rutten. This is way back (in) ’97, ’98, ’99.

“At one time, we had the two best on the planet. It was a production decision and they decided to move forward. That’s where we stand. But you know what? This is the kind of business that, you never know. If there’s boxing on one side and Mauro is doing it, who knows what will happen in the future? But that’s the way it rolled out.”

Quotes courtesy of MMA Junkie

It seems as if this is strictly a business decision and doesn’t go beyond that for Bellator, perhaps in a similar manner to how Goldberg left the UFC.

Coker is someone who is always looking ahead to see what he can do to try and change the game. Now that the Showtime move has officially been made, it’ll be interesting to see what else he tries to implement.

