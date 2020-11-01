UFC Vegas 12 Results: Uriah Hall TKO’s Anderson Silva (Video)

A highly anticipated middleweight bout between Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall headlines tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 event.

The former middleweight kingpin, Silva (34-10 MMA), will be returning to action for the first time since UFC 237 in May of 2019, where he suffered a TKO loss to Jared Cannonier. ‘The Spider’ has gone just 1-4 over his past five Octagon appearances ahead of tonight’s event. His lone victory in that time came by decision against Derek Brunson.

Meanwhile, Uriah Hall (15-9 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main event with Anderson Silva on a two-fight win streak. In his most recent effort, ‘Primetime‘ scored a split-decision victory over Antonio Carlos Junior.

Once last dance… 🕷 The legend – @SpiderAnderson has just stepped in the Octagon for the final time. #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/pNEHP6pxvL — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 12 main event begins and the fighters square off in the center of the Octagon. Uriah Hall with the early pressure. Anderson Silva circles to his left. Hall comes forward with a double jab. Silva with a low kick and then a high kick which is blocked. Hall comes forward now with a left hand. He looks for a high kick but misses. Anderson Silva with a nice right hand to the body. He lands a low kick. Hall does the same. Silva with a nice combination. He lands a big left and then another. Uriah Hall is backing up. Silva is on him with punches. Hall keeps him at bay with a side kick to the body. More pressure and punches from ‘The Spider’. He looks sharp in there this evening. Silva with a pair of jabs followed by a kick to the body. He comes forward with a flurry that appears to connect. Anderson with a body kick. Hall lands a stiff jab. Silva goes to the body with a jab. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 12 headliner begins and Anderson Silva throws a side kick that partially connects. Hall snaps a jab. Silva looks to go to the body with punches. ‘Primetime’ is trying to remain busy this round. He lands a jab but Silva returns fire with one of his own. The fighters exchange low kicks. Uriah Hall lands a good jab. The referee steps in as the tape on one of Hall’s gloves comes loose. After repairs we restart and Hall lands a low kick. Anderson Silva with a kick to the body and then another. Hall with a low kick. Silva comes forward with pressure but does not throw anything significant. Hall with a jab but Silva counters with a low kick. Just over a minute remains in round two. Silva circles to his left and then lands a chopping low kick. Hall swings and misses with a left hand. He throws a spinning back kick that partially connects to the ribs of Silva. ‘The Spider’ comes back with a good kick of his own. Anderson Silva with a nice jab up the middle. The horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC Vegas 12 main event begins and Uriah Hall comes out swinging early. Silva with some fancy footwork and then lands a right hand. ‘The Spider’ continues to utilize a lot of movement here. Hall tries to cut him off with a kick. Silva returns fire with a pair of kicks. Three minutes remain in round three. Uriah Hall with a stiff jab. He circles to his right but Anderson Silva is on him with pressure. He throws an axe kick that partially connects. Silva with a big jab. Hall returns fire. Another good combination lands for ‘The Spider’. Hall is staying right in the pocket and returning fire. Silva with an uppercut and then a right hand. He forces the clinch and lands a heavy foot stomp. Another stomp from the former middleweight kingpin. Hall breaks free and comes in with a combination. Silva responds with a standing elbow. Uriah Hall with a right hand that drops Anderson Silva. ‘Primetime’ leaps on Silva with ground and pound. This is close to being stopped. The horn sounds to save Anderson from being finished.

Silva is down!@UriahHallMMA drops the Spider but is halted by the bell 😲 #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/Cm643YSsRQ — UFC (@ufc) November 1, 2020

Round four begins and Anderson Silva lands a left hook. He comes forward with early pressure. Hall circles to his left but eats a kick to the face from ‘The Spider’. Another right hand from Hall plants Silva to the canvas. This time there will be no saving the legend. Ground and pound and this one is all over.

Uriah Hall def. Anderson Silva. And he felt so bad for it. So much respect here. Oh my heart… pic.twitter.com/3b9jIsMA47 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) November 1, 2020

Official UFC Vegas 12 Result: Uriah Hall def. Anderson Silva via TKO in Round 4

Who would you like to see Hall fight next following his TKO victory over Silva this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 31, 2020