Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren PPV price, location revealed

The pay-per-view price and location for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match have finally been revealed.

Paul and Askren will meet in an eight-round boxing match on April 17. While the date of this controversial contest has been known for some time, its location and price tag were a mystery until Monday, when the fight’s promoter, Triller, revealed those details in a press release.

Per the release, the event will go down inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans that are interested in buying the fight can do so for $49.99.

Ben Askren has never boxed professional before, but has a long and impressive combat sports record. A decorated wrestler at the collegiate and Olympic level, he is the former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight titleholder. He also went 1-2 in the UFC welterweight division, beating Robbie Lawler by submission, and losing to Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia by knockout and submission respectively.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is 2-0 as a professional boxer, having picked up wins in a pair of celebrity boxing matches. The first of those wins came against YouTube personality Ali Eson Gib. The second occurred in November, when she shut the lights out on former NBA star Nate Robinson. While Paul is currently dedicated to his boxing career, he earned his celebrity on YouTube, where he has more than 20 million subscribers.

Heading into this fight, both Paul and Askren have predicted violent outcomes for the other.

“I can’t promise you it’s going to be the prettiest thing you ever saw—although my face is pretty, my combat sports usually are not, they are unique, they are different—but here’s what I can tell you,” Askren said on social media ahead of the fight with Paul. “You will witness the humiliation of Jake Paul. You will witness one man breaking another man’s will. And that man, Jake Paul, will give up and be humiliated in front of millions of people, live on Triller, April 17.”

“I started boxing two years ago and I’m still going to knock his ass out faster than Masvidal,” Paul told ESPN not long after the fight was announced. “These MMA guys think because they throw punches they know how to box. The world complained because I knocked out a basketball player and not a real fighter. So now I’m giving the people what they want by taking on a ‘real fighter.’ After Ben Askren is added to my knockout meme collection, what can anybody say? Thank you to Triller Fight Club for giving me the platform to once again put a man to sleep. April 17, it’s lights out for Askren.”

Who do you think will come out on top when Jake Paul and Ben Askren collide on April 17?