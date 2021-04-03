UFC 264 adds dynamic welterweight bout between former title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns

A huge welterweight bout has been added to UFC 264, as ESPN is reporting that former title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns will collide on July 10.

Thompson (16-4-1 MMA) is coming off of back-to-back unanimous decision victories over perennial division contenders Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘Wonderboy’ has gone 3-3 over his past six fight overall.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-4 MMA) will enter his UFC 264 contest with Stephen Thompson looking to rebound after suffering a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman in his bid for the welterweight title at UFC 258. That setback had snapped a six-fight winning streak for ‘Durinho’, a stretch which included victories over Gunnar Nelson, Demian Maia and Tyron Woodley.

Two of the nicest (and baddest) dudes in the sport have agreed to throw down at UFC 264 on July 10. Gilbert Burns (@GilbertDurinho) vs. Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) has been verbally agreed to, per Dana White (@danawhite). pic.twitter.com/Lv5uEsxqRb — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 3, 2021

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was first to report the exciting welterweight matchup.

“Two of the nicest (and baddest) dudes in the sport have agreed to throw down at UFC 264 on July 10. Gilbert Burns vs. Stephen Thompson has been verbally agreed to, per Dana White.” – Okamoto shared on Twitter.

UFC 264 is slated to take place on July 10 and is expected to be headlined by a lightweight trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

Although Gilbert Burns was holding out hope for Colby Covington to be his next opponent, Stephen Thompson was his second choice when speaking with MMA Fighting.

“By the ranks, it’s got to be [Stephen] ‘Wonderboy’ [Thompson] No. 2 and Michael Chiesa,” Burns said. “Those three guys I’m looking forward to fight. I don’t care the order. If they say ‘Gilbert, who do you want?’ It would be Colby, but if he’s not available, then ‘Wonderboy.’ If he’s not available, then Michael Chiesa. If he’s not available, then the next guy available.”

If Thompson can get past Burns at UFC 264, there is a good chance that he could earn his third and likely final opportunity at welterweight gold next. ‘Wonderboy’ has never faced off with current champ Kamaru Usman, and currently holds a win over the Nigerian’s next opponent in Jorge Masvidal.

Who do you think will emerge victorious when Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns throw down at UFC 264 on July 10? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!